160-year-old Florida home featured in ‘Away We Go’ burns down

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 160-year-old house in Leesburg that was featured in the movie “Away We Go” burned down on Friday morning, according to investigators.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said when they got to the scene on Sunnyside Drive, the two-story structure was engulfed in flames.

Crews from several fire stations responded to the scene to help with the water supply.

The house, which was built in 1861, is a total loss and no injuries were reported, according to the fire rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to Amazon.com, “Away We Go” was released in 2009 starring John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph.

The comedy is about a couple trying to find the perfect home.