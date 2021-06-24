Neighbors rescue dogs from Winter Park house fire

Home on Admiral Point caught on fire at about 3 p.m.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents who realized their neighbor’s house was on fire rushed over to rescue two dogs from the flames, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The two-story home on Admiral Point caught on fire at about 3 p.m. Thursday while the two adults and two children who live there were not inside.

Neighbors, including an off-duty Winter Park firefighter, realized what was happening and went to the house to rescue the homeowners’ two dogs.

It’s unclear how many neighbors were involved in the effort.

Firefighters said the fire began in the attic and has since been extinguished.