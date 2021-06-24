Lightning may have caused fire at DeLand auto shop

An automotive shop on South Woodland Boulevard in DeLand caught fire on June 24, 2021.

DeLAND, Fla. – A fire that caused major damage at an automotive shop Thursday afternoon is under investigation but, as of now, officials believe lightning may be to blame, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. on South Woodland Boulevard just as a large storm was in the area.

The occupants in the building were able to escape on their own and no injuries were reported.

Pictures from the fire department show bright orange flames coming from the roof of the building and smoke billowing into the sky.

Crews from the DeLand Fire Department and other local agencies were able to douse the flames.

As of 3:45 p.m., Woodland Boulevard is shut down to northbound traffic at New Hampshire Avenue while southbound traffic has reopened. Drivers are still asked to avoid the area as the cleanup effort is underway.