Six injured after crash in Orlando’s tourist district

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Orlando’s tourist district.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. along West Sand Lake Road by Universal Boulevard.

Three adults were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders confirm three children were also involved and were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, check back with Clickorlando.com for updates.