A Day in the Life of Ringo Starr: NASA wishes Beatles drummer happy birthday

The world’s most famous drummer got a steller birthday surprise.
On Twitter, NASA wished Ringo Starr a happy 81st orbit around the sun.
[TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Fla. teacher arrested in Capitol riot | Grizzly bear kills bicyclist]
Their intergalactic message served as a history lesson beyond our atmosphere, as they also posted a gif of several images of galaxies far, far, away. The images confirm there is no Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.
Today in history, a Starr was born! Wishing @RingoStarrMusic #PeaceAndLove and a happy 81st orbit around the Sun. 😎☮️✌️🌟❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/PB5G4BFlvY— NASA (@NASA) July 7, 2021
NASA also got a little help from its friends to twist and shout for the beloved Beatles drummer.
The space agency’s Mars rover, nicknamed Perseverance, jumped in the festivities with a sweet message posted to social media.
“With a little help from my friends on Earth, I’d like to say happy birthday to (Ringo Starr), who wished me well when I landed on Mars. May your day be filled with #PeaceAndLove,” the dedicated rover account tweeted.
With a little help from my friends on Earth, I’d like to say happy birthday to @RingoStarrMusic, who wished me well when I landed on Mars. May your day be filled with #PeaceAndLove. https://t.co/5N2GXL2nE1— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 7, 2021
From the cosmos, to here on Earth, happy birthday Ringo Starr.