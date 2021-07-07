A Day in the Life of Ringo Starr: NASA wishes Beatles drummer happy birthday

FILE - Ringo Starr attends Ringo's 11th Annual Peace and Love birthday celebration on July 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. A bevy of stars including Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz and Jenny Lewis are all on the chorus of Starr's most recent song, "Here's to the Nights." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FILE)

The world’s most famous drummer got a steller birthday surprise.

On Twitter, NASA wished Ringo Starr a happy 81st orbit around the sun.

Their intergalactic message served as a history lesson beyond our atmosphere, as they also posted a gif of several images of galaxies far, far, away. The images confirm there is no Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

Today in history, a Starr was born! Wishing @RingoStarrMusic #PeaceAndLove and a happy 81st orbit around the Sun. 😎☮️✌️🌟❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/PB5G4BFlvY — NASA (@NASA) July 7, 2021

NASA also got a little help from its friends to twist and shout for the beloved Beatles drummer.

The space agency’s Mars rover, nicknamed Perseverance, jumped in the festivities with a sweet message posted to social media.

“With a little help from my friends on Earth, I’d like to say happy birthday to (Ringo Starr), who wished me well when I landed on Mars. May your day be filled with #PeaceAndLove,” the dedicated rover account tweeted.

With a little help from my friends on Earth, I’d like to say happy birthday to @RingoStarrMusic, who wished me well when I landed on Mars. May your day be filled with #PeaceAndLove. https://t.co/5N2GXL2nE1 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 7, 2021

From the cosmos, to here on Earth, happy birthday Ringo Starr.