Central Florida Zoo hits $2.5 million fundraising goal after pandemic closures

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo was among the businesses forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, creating a deficit in funding used to care for animals and the botanical gardens but after a year-long campaign, zoo officials say they’ve raised the money to stay afloat.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens closed last year for eight weeks during what would normally be its busiest season as the coronavirus raged out of control throughout the world. The closure created a large deficit for the facility and in response, the zoo launched its “No Zoo Without You” campaign in June 2020 to help keep its doors open.

On Thursday, CEO Dino Ferri said the zoo had met its $2.5 million goal through donations from hundreds of individuals, even school classes and passholders. The Seminole County Board of Commissioners, Seminole County Tourism Development Council and the City of Sanford also made the fundraiser a success, according to Ferri.

In November, the Seminole County Board of Commissioners approved $300,000 in tourist development tax money for funding and maintenance of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

“We think of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens as a community place,” Ferri said. “And this was truly a community effort, with support coming in everywhere from government sources to schoolchildren. We’re so, so thankful.”

With this milestone met, the zoo will now focus on fundraising to cover improvements for the zoo, according to a news release.

The zoo is home to more than 350 animals.