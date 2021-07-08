Second airline will offer direct flights to Canada from Orlando Sanford International Airport

SANFORD, Fla. – Another airline is arriving to Orlando Sanford International Airport later this year, bringing direct flights to Canada.

The Canadian airline Flair, an “ultra-low cost” airline, will start flying from the airport at the end of October, according to airport officials.

Flair will offer flights to Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Kitchener/Waterloo. The flights will begin Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

“The new service to SFB is one of six U.S cities among several new destinations Flair is adding to its network as the airline rapidly grows to serve 26 destinations in Canada and the U.S,” the airport said in a release.

The airline announcement marks the second to come from Orlando Sanford International Airport regarding direct flights to Canada. Last month, airport officials said Swoop, a low-cost airline out of Canada, would start flights in early October.

Flights for Swoop are scheduled to take off starting Oct. 9, with passengers headed for Toronto. Trips to Hamilton and Edmonton will start in November.