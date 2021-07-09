Osceola superintendent joins effort to help students get back on track post-pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County superintendent is a part of a national conversation.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was selected to be on the School Superintendent Association’s American Rescue Plan Committee.

She said her district plans to put federal funds to good use and to help kids catch up from the loss of learning during the pandemic.

[TRENDING: 5 inland lagoons planned for Central Fla. | HS teacher arrested in Capitol riot | Watch Hurricane Elsa collapse on live radar]

Ad

“The investment that the American Recovery Plan demonstrates to high-quality education and improving outcomes for kids, is absolutely essential to help us make up for the losses that we’ve experienced because of the pandemic,” Pace said.

Dr. Pace with the Osceola County school district is one of about 40 superintendents on the national committee.

She said one of the biggest takeaways has been the guidance on how to use the federal funds provided through the American Rescue Plan.

“We want to make sure that the dollars are spent in such a way that we can show that they’ve made a difference for students, also I think the guidance in terms of what is an appropriate expenditure, and what might not be, has been very, very helpful,” Pace said.

She said their funding will focus on technology, mental health, and measures to help students catch up after what’s known as the COVID slide.

“The additional investment in terms of time with kids goes a long way, so like I said extending that day before school or after school or inviting them in and small groups on Saturday mornings, is something that we know from research can make a difference,” Pace said.

Ad

She told News 6, they also plan to invest in laptops for the students and added, that way, learning can then continue after kids leave the classroom.

“Taking learning into the home, through the use of technology and software that students can do, not just while they’re on the campus, but also in the evenings at home with their families, if we want to catch them up for learning,” Pace said.