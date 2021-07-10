Central Florida tutor says students are behind on math, reading and writing

Central Florida tutor says student are behind on math, reading and writing

A Central Florida tutor with Sylvan Learning, Andrew Karanikolis, said students are behind on the basics -- math, reading, and writing.

Karanikolis said unlike a typical summer at a learning center, which is usually about enrichment, and a time when children can get ahead, he said this summer has been all about catching up.

“I do think that they’re going to refer to this impact on education as the COVID education gap,” Karanikolis.

Distance learning on a laptop, Karanikolis said, has taken an especially hard toll on students writing skills.

“Just look at things like handwriting, or staying on a line, you know, on a piece of paper,” he said.

Children can still catch up, adding that tutoring can be a useful tool, he said teachers are going to have an especially challenging year come the Fall.

He added that the pandemic has put students in the same grade, at different levels, depending on how well they did with the distance learning, and working independently.