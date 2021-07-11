Man, 74, arrested for making false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after making a false bomb threat at Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Rosen Wegal of Deerfield Beach into custody after he made the threat following an argument with an employee at the ticket counter, deputies said, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

After the argument, Wegal attempted to walk away without his carry-on luggage, and after being advised by the employee to take his luggage, Wegal said there was a bomb in the bag, according to deputies.

Wegal is currently being held at BSO main jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated during the investigation.

Deputies were notified of a bomb threat at the airport at approximately 8:49 a.m.

The airport’s official Twitter account announced that areas of Terminals 2 and 3 had to be evacuated due to a security investigation. Deputies also shut down entry into the airport.

It wasn’t until approximately 12:30 p.m. that investigators cleared the airport and allowed normal activities to resume.

Travel Alert #5 (B) More...#FLL security incident is cleared & travelers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight info before heading to FLL. Apologies for any inconvenience, & we appreciate your understanding while we work to get everyone safely on their way. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

Both the upper-level and lower-level roadways had been closed due to the evacuation, causing a major traffic logjam in and around the airport.

BSO’s bomb squad was at the airport investigating the threat.

Access to Terminals 1 and 4, as well as the Rental Car Center, was not impacted, aside from the road and airport entry closures.

FLL advised travelers with flights on Saturday to check with the airlines for updated flight information prior to heading to the airport.