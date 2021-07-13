Calling all cruisers: Royal Caribbean selecting volunteers for test sailing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – If you’ve been waiting for cruises, now is your chance to put one to the test.

Royal Caribbean says it’s last call to sign up to be a volunteer on one of its planned test cruises. Registrations close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once it closes its portal, Royal Caribbean said it will start randomly selecting cruisers from its list. The cruise line had received more than 350,000 registrations from people eager to hop on board a Royal Caribbean ship, according to a Facebook post.

Those tapped to ride along will help test out new health protocols during a complimentary cruise, according to Royal Caribbean. Cruise line leaders said they will pick lucky vacationers this week.

The opportunity is Royal Caribbean’s exciting twist to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate. The CDC is requiring test cruises to test new health measures before a ship can be approved to hit the water with paying passengers.

Royal Caribbean said those who have already signed up for Volunteer of the Seas should be patient and continue checking their email in the coming days for an exclusive invite. Those who still want a chance to test the waters can register here.

The cruise line has already conducted two test sailings with its ships Freedom of the Season and Serenade of the Seas. At least five more test sailings are scheduled through August.