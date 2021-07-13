SR 50 in Clermont reopens after bomb threat investigation, deputies say

Portion of State Road 50 in Clermont closed in both directions on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Image: Sky 6)

CLERMONT, Fla. – A portion of State Road 50 in Clermont was shut down in both directions Tuesday afternoon after authorities said they received a call about a woman who made comments about a possible bomb.

The Clermont Police Department posted about the closure on Facebook around 1:30 p.m., saying the road was shut down between Citrus Tower Boulevard and Hancock Road “for an undetermined amount of time” as a multi-agency investigation was underway.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the shutdown was prompted by a caller who notified deputies that a woman had just told the caller she had a bomb.

At 12:45 p.m. a couple in Groveland was approached by a woman who was incoherent and possibly in need of medical assistance, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said she made vague comments concerning a bomb before leaving their home, heading toward Clermont.

A traffic stop was conducted along SR 50 in Clermont to determine if there were any explosive devices in the car which was then cleared by the sheriff’s office Hazardous Device Team, deputies said.

The female subject was taken to South Lake Hospital for treatment.

The road reopened after authorities cleared the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.