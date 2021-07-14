2 men, 1 teen involved in stolen car investigation hide in ‘mucky’ marsh for hours, Winter Garden police say

Two men and one teenager involved in a stolen car investigation were arrested after hiding in a mucky marsh, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Two men and one teenager involved in a stolen car investigation were arrested after hiding in a “mucky marsh,” according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle from the Avalon Reserve neighborhood.

According to records, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle through GPS.

The vehicle was in Johns Lake Point in Winter Garden and officers established a perimeter, according to a report.

Investigators said they were able to locate the stolen car and saw two men and a teenager leave the scene and run into a thick marsh just west of the community.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Ocoee Police Department and officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the scene.

A helicopter, a K-9 and airboats were used in the search of the two men and the teen.

Police said they were hiding in the marsh for several hours before being detained.

Geovanni Khiree Brown, 20, Tyrek Zamar, 20, and Zaevion Larry, 17, were arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail. The suspects are from the Leesburg area.

Police said they have more than 24 victims linked to this investigation.