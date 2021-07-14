Teens were shot multiple times before being found at Orange County gas station, report shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two teens suffered multiple gunshot wounds before arriving at a local gas station, a report details.

Deputies have been investigating the shooting since June 10, when authorities responded to an aggravated battery call at the Circle K located at Forest City and Riverside Park roads in Lockhart. New records reveal the shooting happened before the teens arrived at the gas station.

A store clerk working that night told deputies the two teens entered the gas station declaring they were shot, witness reports reveal.

Investigators said they found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man shot just before 10 p.m. The report identifies the 18-year-old victim as Keni Meadows, who was leaning against a wall outside of the gas station. He was shot in his right arm but did not want medical attention, records show.

Meadows told deputies to help his cousin inside the store, according to the report. Deputies said they found the boy inside, “grunting in pain.” In providing medical care, authorities noted the boy had sustained three gunshot wounds: one in his upper chest area, his left shoulder and his lower left side near his stomach, records show.

Orange County Fire Rescue was called to assist with emergency responders tending to the 16-year-old.

In a brief interview, the other victim told deputies he and his cousin are from the Sanford area and were previously parked at the Magnolia Court apartment complex just north of the gas station, according to the report. Investigators said beyond that insight, the man was not cooperative with providing more information. The 16-year-old was not able to provide any information regarding the shooting due to his injuries, deputies said.

Both teens were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. At last check, both were in stable condition.

Deputies have not released a description of the shooter.