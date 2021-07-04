Man found fatally shot at Clermont gas station, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Saturday night at a gas station in Clermont, according to police.

The Clermont Police Department said officers responded to a Circle K location off of County Road 455 and State Road 50 around 10 p.m.

The department said responding officers found the man unresponsive and covered in blood near the gas pumps, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said first responders performed life-saving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.

Police said they were able to find other people involved and that they are cooperating with the investigation. The man’s name has not yet been released.

This shooting remains an active investigation, and police said there does not appear to be any other people involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.