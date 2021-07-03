Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Homicide investigation underway after deadly Titusville shooting, police say

Shots fired at home on North Dixie Avenue, police say

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Crime
,
Titusville
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting early Saturday and authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The department said officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Dixie Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries around 5:20 a.m.

Police said the suspect, or possible suspects, fled the home early Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (321) 264-7800. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

