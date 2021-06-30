Man accused of helping woman facing charges for Clermont shooting

Jack Wenner faces a charge of accessory after the fact for a shooting in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man who is already locked up on unrelated charges is now facing a charge of accessory after the fact for helping a woman who is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting in Clermont, according to police.

Investigators said that Jack Wenner helped Amber Smith after she shot at her brother, Brandyn Smith, following an argument over money.

Wenner was already behind bars on an unrelated warrant when a Clermont police detective spoke with him Monday.

Wenner admitted to being present for the shooting and that he traveled out of state with Amber Smith following the shooting on May 29 on Minnehaha Avenue in Clermont, according to court documents.

The two, who were romantically involved, went to Minnesota in a green Camaro, records show.

The pair were arrested in Minnesota after they tried to get away from police officers who had spotted the car, according to police. During the chase, the car, which Wenner was driving, crashed and he and Amber Smith tried to get away on foot but were arrested, records show.

Wenner now faces a charge of accessory after the fact. Amber Smith faces a charge of attempted murder.