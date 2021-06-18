Partly Cloudy icon
88º

Local News

Police arrest Clermont attempted homicide suspect after searching for her for nearly 3 weeks

Suspect and the victim know each other

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
Lake County
,
crime
Amber Nicole Smith. (Image: Clermont Police Department)
Amber Nicole Smith. (Image: Clermont Police Department) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CLERMONT, Fla. – Law enforcement officers with the Clermont Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman wanted for attempted homicide after searching for her for nearly three weeks.

Officers on Thursday arrested Amber Nicole Smith, 35.

[TRENDING: 5 inland lagoons planned for Central Fla. | Navy to drop bombs in Ocala National Forest | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Smith faces an attempted homicide charge after she was accused of shooting a man on May 29 on Minnehaha Avenue Clermont.

Police said the woman and man know each other and he was rushed to the hospital after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: