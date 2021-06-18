Police arrest Clermont attempted homicide suspect after searching for her for nearly 3 weeks

CLERMONT, Fla. – Law enforcement officers with the Clermont Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman wanted for attempted homicide after searching for her for nearly three weeks.

Officers on Thursday arrested Amber Nicole Smith, 35.

Smith faces an attempted homicide charge after she was accused of shooting a man on May 29 on Minnehaha Avenue Clermont.

Police said the woman and man know each other and he was rushed to the hospital after the shooting.