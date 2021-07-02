Police searching for DeLand shooting suspect

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are seeking help locating a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 19 shooting.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of West New Hampshire Avenue at 9:41 p.m. and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have since obtained a warrant for the arrest of Kevin Hixon, 23, of DeLand, for aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Hixon should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on Hixon’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Anthony Bota at 386-626-7400 or leave an anonymous tip here.