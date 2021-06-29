Video shows possible person of interest in fatal Orange County shooting, deputies say

Orange County deputies are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a possible person of interest or witness to a fatal shooting last week.

Records show 30-year-old Dovensky Romain was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at about 4:30 a.m. Friday at Millennium Palms Condominiums on Texas Avenue.

He died at the scene.

The newly released video shows a shirtless man wearing black shorts walking in a parking lot about an hour before the shooting.

Deputies said he’s wanted for questioning and they’re hoping members of the public can help them identify him.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).