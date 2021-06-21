Orlando police ID teen found shot to death at Millenia area apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Monday identified the teen who was found shot to death over the weekend at an apartment complex near the Mall at Millenia.

The body of Tyler Timmons, 17, was found around 4:50 a.m. in the parking lot of Altaire Apartments in the 5400 block of Millenia Lakes Boulevard after reports of gunfire, according to a news release.

Police said Timmons did not live at the apartment complex.

Investigators have not said what led to the deadly shooting and have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone who knows something about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.