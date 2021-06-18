WATCH LIVE: Orlando police discuss operation leading to arrests of 53 fentanyl dealers

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department announced it has busted 53 fentanyl dealers as part of a nine-month investigation.

The department said the operation, dubbed “Operation Good Call,” was conducted by its Special Enforcement Division’s Overdose Unit. News 6 will be streaming the department’s news conference live at the top of this story at 10 a.m.

Police said detectives in the unit were able to arrest the dealers after making “many phone calls” to buy fentanyl.

“Fentanyl addiction is a problem that impacts the entire community, regardless of ethnicity, gender, or age,” Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in a release. “The drug is so potent, it is claiming lives at a rapidly increasing rate.”