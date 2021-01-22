Fentanyl dealer busted with gun, 79 grams of pot, Orlando police say

Kevin Olivo Rivera and the drugs he had with him during his arrest, according to police.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a drug dealer who thought he was meeting up with a client to make a sale was instead busted with fentanyl, cocaine and 79 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Records show an undercover detective with the Special Enforcement Division’s Overdose Investigative Unit texted Kevin Olivo Rivera Thursday afternoon asking to buy $150 worth of “feta,” the street term for fentanyl, and $30 worth of “pa arriba,” or cocaine.

[TRENDING: Navy to continue bombing in Florida | SpaceX readies for 2nd launch this week | Luxurious Florida home used as brothel]

Later that same day, police said Olivo Rivera drove a black Honda Accord to a predetermined location and was immediately surrounded by patrol vehicles.

He jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward Curry Ford Road as an officer chased after him and eventually was able to take him down to the ground and put him in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

Records show the cellphone the undercover detective had been texting was located on the ground near the Accord and inside the vehicle, there was a gun and 6 grams of cocaine in the center console and 73 grams of marijuana inside a black bag on the front seat.

Police said Olivo Rivera had another 6 grams of cannabis inside a bag he was carrying when he was arrested along with the cocaine and fentanyl the undercover detective had requested.

Olivo Rivera, 26, admitted to going to the area near Curry Ford Road to sell drugs.

He’s facing charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, selling fentanyl, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.