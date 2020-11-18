14 pounds of meth, 177 grams of fentanyl seized as Ocala police dismantle drug trafficking organization

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police say methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and more were seized as they dismantled a drug trafficking operation that was distributing illegal substances throughout the city.

Records show the investigation began in April and led authorities to realize that Lloyd Kinsler, 40, was trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl from a home on 3rd Avenue.

By July, police said they identified two more men as being involved: 38-year-old Ahmar Porter and 44-year-old Michael Robinson. Both men are accused of moving large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

According to a news release, authorities realized that Porter was the one supplying the drugs to Robinson and Kinsler, who were then selling them.

By October, police said they had identified three residences that were determined to be the main distribution points for drug sales, manufacturing and delivery.

Warrants were recently executed at those three locations and Porter, Robinson and Kinsler were taken into custody, records show. Authorities said there are still 13 more people they’re waiting to arrest on more than 100 charges.

Police said they seized:

Methamphetamine: 14.8 pounds (6712.5 grams- nearly 7 kilos)

Cocaine: 192.21 grams

MDMA- 28.5 grams

Fentanyl: 177 grams

Heroin/fentanyl: 15.5 grams

Marijuana: 11.5 pounds (5 kilos)

Oxycodone pills: 19 grams

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Ford F-250

2014 Chrysler 300

2019 Ford Mustang GT

Two AR-15 assault rifles

A handgun

More than $25,000 in cash

“I am very proud of the hard work, dedication and commitment of everyone involved. This longterm investigation identified drug traffickers that were manufacturing and distributing large quantities of narcotics throughout the streets of our county and city. On top of the many charges you will see listed below for each defendant, focus on the raw 177 grams of fentanyl that was recovered. An additional 15.5 grams of fentanyl/heroin (mixed) was also collected. Fentanyl overdoses are the number one killer from within our community. It is our hope that these arrests will slow down the overdose pandemic taking place within our communities,” Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team director Capt. Greg Martin said in a news release.

The suspects are facing numerous charges, including drug trafficking and possession.