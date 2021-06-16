Man found shot in Orlando; suspected shooter sought

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, police said.
The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. along Cypress Street near Orange Blossom Trail.
The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.
Orlando police are searching for the culprit.
Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.
