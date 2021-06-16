3 bodies found in Orlando apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation is underway after three bodies were found in an Orlando apartment Wednesday morning, according to Orlando police.

Investigators said a landlord found two men and one woman dead around 11:15 a.m. in the apartment in the 1100 block of West South Street.

The department said officers responded to the residence and found a generator inside.

At this time, officers said foul play is not suspected, but the medical examiner’s office is still determining what the cause of death is.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.