Death investigation underway after body found in Mims

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said a body was found Wednesday morning.

MIMS, Fla. – A body was found Wednesday in Mims, according to Brevard County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found around 8:30 a.m. by Cuyler Street and Hammock Road in Mims.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway, but no other details have been released.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is urged to call the agency’s Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

