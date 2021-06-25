Partly Cloudy icon
Man found shot to death at Orange County condos

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Orange County
Crime
Fatal Shooting
A man is found shot dead at the Millennium Palms Condominiums in Orange County.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed early Friday at an Orange County condo complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 4:37 a.m. at Millennium Palms Condominiums on Texas Avenue near Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the condos and found a man in his 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No other details have been released.

