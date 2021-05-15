Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at person, cars at Kissimmee gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of shooting at a person and random cars in a Kissimmee gas station’s parking lot Thursday night has been taken into custody, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced Saturday morning 24-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened at the Wawa at 4397 W. Vine St. and was caught on surveillance cameras at the gas station, showing the man firing into the parking lot toward the gas pumps, then firing several more shots at vehicles parked nearby.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting or whether the gunman and the victim knew each other. No information on the victim was released.

Bojeh faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.

This case remains active and ongoing.