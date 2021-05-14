Video shows man shooting at person, cars at Kissimmee gas station, Osceola deputies say

Police looking for man who opened fire at a Wawa in Kissimmee Thursday night

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies want to find a man who tried to shoot a person and shot up random vehicles in a Wawa parking lot Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Wawa at 4397 W. Vine St. in Kissimmee, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

The shooting was caught on surveillance cameras, seen below. The shooter can be seen firing into the parking lot toward the gas pumps, then firing several more shots at vehicles parked nearby.

Ad

Investigators describe the shooter as a man with a full beard wearing a black hoodie and black shorts with red stripes. He is also seen wearing white and black sneakers. Deputies said he was last seen running from the scene, heading north.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting or whether the gunman and the victim knew each other. No information on the victim was released.

If anyone knows who the shooter is or has any information on this attack call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423- 8477.