Orlando residents invited to learn more about rental assistance program

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando is urging residents who experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to attend an upcoming listening session on the rental assistance program.

“Households with incomes below 80% of the area median income ($61,050 for a family of four) are eligible with priority given to households with incomes less than 50% of the area median income ($38,150 for a family of four) and to households with one or more members that have been unemployed for at least 90 days,” the city said in a news release.

[TRENDING: This Orlando water park was named best in U.S. | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’| Mother facing murder charge in son’s death]

Ad

The first one-hour listening session will be held Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom, anyone interested in attending to learn more about how to apply for the program can register here.

The next four listening sessions will be held in person next week:

Tuesday, July 20

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the HOLA office, 595 North Primrose Dr.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Varsity Club at Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place

Wednesday, July 21

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the HOLA office, 595 North Primrose D.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Varsity Club at Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place

During those four sessions, residents will hear an overview of the program and have the opportunity to ask questions about eligibility and other program guidelines. They’ll also have access to tablets and scanners to complete the application and upload any necessary supporting documentation on site.

Ad

Anyone wishing to complete their application on site should bring the necessary supporting documents, a list of which can be found here.

Registration for the in-person listening sessions can be done by clicking here.

For an upcoming episode of Solutionaries, we want to highlight the people or organizations who are fighting for change and working to solve the housing issues in the Orlando area.

To find those people, we’re asking for your help.

Ad

Fill out the short survey below, or click here, to let us know who in the community is at the forefront of this issue. We also want to hear your take on the situation, how it’s affected you and what you think needs to change.