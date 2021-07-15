Cloudy icon
Woman faces murder charge after Leesburg man dies of overdose

Woman sold fentanyl to victim, Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Jalynn Davis, 35
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman faces a murder charge after she sold fentanyl to a Leesburg man who ended up dying from an overdose, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jalynn Davis, 35, of Umatilla on Wednesday.

On June 2, a 57-year-old man was found dead in his Leesburg home, according to deputies. Witnesses told investigators Davis sold him what he thought was heroin the night before, records show.

The medical examiner later determined the man’s cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose, investigators said.

Davis is being held without bond. She faces a charge of third-degree murder.

