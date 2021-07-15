Woman faces murder charge after Leesburg man dies of overdose

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman faces a murder charge after she sold fentanyl to a Leesburg man who ended up dying from an overdose, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jalynn Davis, 35, of Umatilla on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

On June 2, a 57-year-old man was found dead in his Leesburg home, according to deputies. Witnesses told investigators Davis sold him what he thought was heroin the night before, records show.

Ad

The medical examiner later determined the man’s cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose, investigators said.

Davis is being held without bond. She faces a charge of third-degree murder.