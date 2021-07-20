Here’s how to check if you have unclaimed money in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The list is out and Polk County leaders say there are dozens of people that have unclaimed funds caught in the courts.

Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller said there are 73 unclaimed checks. The funds are issued by the office stemming from court-related activities.

“The saying goes that there is no such thing as free money, but for the individuals on our unclaimed funds list, this may be the next best thing,” Clerk Stacy Butterfield said in a news release.

Butterfield said some checks are worth $100 or more.

The deadline to claim these funds is Sept. 1. Money that is not accounted for will be forfeited per state law.

To view the list, visit FloridaPublicNotices.com, click “ledger, the” in the newspaper field, set the date range to 07/17/2021 to 07/18/2021 and enter unclaimed properties in the search bar. Those who have unclaimed property can claim the funds by calling 863-534-4491.