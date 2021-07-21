Partly Cloudy icon
Missing 36-year-old man found dead in pickup-truck in Ocoee

David Hausterman was last seen in Westwinds Drive area

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
A missing 36-year-old man was found dead in a pickup truck in Ocoee, according to the Orlando Police Department.
OCOEE, Fla. – A missing 36-year-old man was found dead in a pickup truck in Ocoee, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said David Hausterman Jr.’s truck was found in a residential neighborhood.

Officers said the pickup truck was involved in a crash and Hausterman was found in the vehicle.

Investigators said at this time there are no signs of foul play.

Hausterman was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen on July 9.

