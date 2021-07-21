Missing 36-year-old man found dead in pickup-truck in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – A missing 36-year-old man was found dead in a pickup truck in Ocoee, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said David Hausterman Jr.’s truck was found in a residential neighborhood.
Officers said the pickup truck was involved in a crash and Hausterman was found in the vehicle.
[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight| ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]
Investigators said at this time there are no signs of foul play.
Hausterman was reported missing on July 15 and was last seen on July 9.