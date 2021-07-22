TUNE IN: NASA provides update after Starliner launch review

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Boeing and NASA teams took part in a flight readiness review Thursday at Kennedy Space Center, one of the final steps before the Starliner spacecraft launches to the space station.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is set to launch July 30 at 2:53 p.m. on the second orbital flight test, known as OFT-2, to test the capabilities of the spacecraft before it can begin flying astronauts to and from the ISS. This will mark the second attempt for Boeing after the first test in December 2019 ended early following a successful launch.

Key mission managers with NASA and Boeing met all day for an assessment known as the flight readiness review, or FRR, to go over the spacecraft, its systems and the readiness of the space station to dock the spacecraft.

[TRENDING: Vaccinated attorney general tests positive for COVID | Back to school: Submit your questions | Tropics: Area trying to develop over Southeast]

Ad

The review wrapped up around 4 p.m. Mission managers will host a teleconference to discuss the results, which is expected to start after 6 p.m. Boeing Commercial Crew Program manager John Vollmer, NASA’s head of human spaceflight Kathy Lueders and Steve Stitch, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, will be among the participants.

NASA wrote in a blog post the agency is moving ahead with the launch, indicating there are no major issues.

The spacecraft will launch on a ULA Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Complex-41. After launch, Starliner will dock at the ISS about a day later.

On Tuesday, NASA astronauts moved the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour from one port to another on the ISS to make room for Starliner’s arrival.

This is the final test for Boeing before Starliner flies a crew of four NASA astronauts, possibly later this year if the flight test goes well.