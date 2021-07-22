Orlando VA sees increase in coronavirus patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando VA Healthcare System said it is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 patients.

The hospital system said longer wait times are being experienced in the emergency room due to an increase in COVID-19 testing.

The Orlando VA also cites the Delta variant as a factor for the increase, adding the mutation is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

Despite the increase in patients, the VA said there are still plenty of beds and resources for all patients.

Any veteran or employee of the VA who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to do so at the healthcare systems’ several Central Florida locations.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment for a vaccine through the VA can call 407-631-0499.

Each VA hospital in the area offers a two-dose vaccine shot or a one-dose vaccine shot.

For more information on vaccines at the VA hospitals in the area, click this link.