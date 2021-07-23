Man to be sentenced on robbery, carjacking charges connected to 2018 statewide crime spree

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man charged in a statewide crime spree that stretched into Central Florida in 2018 is expected to be sentenced for some of the charges he faces.

Benjamin Hovan has been in the Orange County Jail for nearly three years after a manhunt led to his arrest outside of a Titusville store. Hovan is being sentenced in Orange County for robbery and carjacking charges. He could face additional charges in other counties as well.

At the time of his arrest, body camera video showed him outside the Titusville store when he tried to run from officers.

At the time, he was wanted for rape and kidnapping charges in Seminole County after investigators said he forced his way into an apartment and raped a woman, then kidnapped her and her friend and forced them to get cash from an ATM.

The rape and kidnapping charges were later dropped but in Orange County, Hovan is still facing charges for robbery and carjacking. According to court records, Hovan pleaded no contest to those two charges.

His sentencing is expected to take place Friday afternoon.