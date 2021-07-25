Man traveling to New York in vessel washed ashore in Flagler, deputies say

Man traveling to New York in vessel comes ashore in Flagler, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man traveling to New York in a vessel came back to shore after “some complications” Saturday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man left in the vessel from the St. Augustine area to go to New York but ended up back on shore after “complications.”

Deputies said they responded to the Hammock area after receive reports of a vessel on the shore.

Flagler deputies said the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the area and took over the investigation to ensure it is compliant with regulations.