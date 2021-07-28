Man killed, another man in critical condition after crash in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old Orlando man was killed and a 43-year-old Orlando man was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in west Orange County around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Klondike Street.

The 43-year-old man was exiting a driveway in a 2006 Dodge Charger in an attempt to go north on Old Winter Garden Road, according to FHP.

Troopers said the 48-year-old man was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue in the southbound lanes of Old Winter Garden Road.

A 56-year-old man was driving a 2007 Lexus RX350 in the southbound lanes of Old Winter Garden Road to the right of the Nissan.

Investigators said the driver of the Dodge lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the southbound lanes of Old Winter Garden Road and hit the front of Nissan and also the front of the Lexus.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Dodge was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, according to investigators.

According to records, the driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

The names of people involved in this crash have not been released at this time.