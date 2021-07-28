Orlando residents react to new CDC push to have everyone wear masks indoors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents and business owners in Orlando are reacting to revised masking guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the delta variant of the coronavirus fueling infection surges in parts of the U.S., the CDC is now recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors.

The CDC cited new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people and on Wednesday several people were seen wearing masks while walking inside businesses off Orange Avenue.

Donia Bessa is fully vaccinated and said the surge in cases has been enough of a concern for her to continue wearing a mask.

“I think everyone should back up and take more precautions,” Bessa said. “Everyone should protect themselves to the max and at the same time they’re protecting others.”

Dorthea Fox said she’s also gotten the vaccine but will continue going without a mask unless it’s required.

“I really think that inside you don’t have to (wear a mask) if you have already taken the shot,” Fox said. “I really think it’s up to the business, the establishment, who they want to come in.”:

Greg Young owns Great Graphics Photoscan in College Park. He said the new guidance has him reevaluating masks inside his shop.

“If it does get crowded, we might just mention, we have some masks here. If anybody wants to put them on, let’s do that just to keep everybody safe,” Young said.

With no current government mask mandate, the decision to follow CDC guidance on masks is something that will remain in the hands of individuals and business owners.

“I feel like business owners should control it themselves just knowing their front office and how it’s laid out,” Young said.

