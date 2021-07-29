Mostly Cloudy icon
Orange County Virtual School extends enrollment period ahead of new school year

Orange County Public Schools begins the new school year on Aug. 10

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OCPS continues to host COVID-19 vaccine events. (pixabay.com)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.Orange County Public Schools announced Thursday it is extending the enrollment period into August for Orange County Virtual School.

The new deadline to enroll a child in OCVS is Friday, Aug. 6. The original deadline was Friday, July 30.

The new school year is set to begin on Aug. 10 in Orange County.

[TRENDING: Masks required at Disney World again | Orange County mayor declares state of emergency | Here’s when delta variant could peak in US]

According to district officials, Orange County is only offering two learning options for the upcoming school year; traditional in-person face-to-face and OCVS.

The district did not offer a reason for the extension.

To find the Orange County Public Schools academic year calendar, click here.

News 6 is hosting a back-to-school town hall from 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 3. Feel free to submit your questions for our panel of experts ahead of time using this form.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

