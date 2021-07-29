Orange County Virtual School extends enrollment period ahead of new school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced Thursday it is extending the enrollment period into August for Orange County Virtual School.

The new deadline to enroll a child in OCVS is Friday, Aug. 6. The original deadline was Friday, July 30.

The new school year is set to begin on Aug. 10 in Orange County.

According to district officials, Orange County is only offering two learning options for the upcoming school year; traditional in-person face-to-face and OCVS.

The district did not offer a reason for the extension.

To find the Orange County Public Schools academic year calendar, click here.

News 6 is hosting a back-to-school town hall from 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 3. Feel free to submit your questions for our panel of experts ahead of time using this form.