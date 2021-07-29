Port leaders make announcement about Florida seaports

Cruises out of Port Canaveral could return in July

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Florida port leaders are meeting Thursday morning to make an announcement that will be “impacting seaports statewide,” according to a news release.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. News 6 will livestream the remarks live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot | Biles withdraws from Olympics]

The news conference will be held by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, Canaveral Port CEO Captain John Murray, JAXPORT CEO Eric Green, Port Everglades Chief and Port Director Jonathan Daniels and PortMiami Port Director and CEO Juan Kuryla.

Ad

The announcement comes as Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, which departed on a simulated cruise Tuesday, returned to the port Thursday morning.

The simulation marked the cruise line’s first passengers at Port Canaveral since the COVID-19 shutdown.