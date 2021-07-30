House fire sparks explosion at Brevard County home

COCOA, Fla. – A fire at a vacant Brevard County house sparked an explosion in the garage, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Friday on Blue Ridge Avenue near Cocoa, south of the Beachline.

Brevard fire officials said crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the house. It’s not known what caused an explosion in the garage.

The fire was brought under control about 30 minutes later, officials said.

The house sustained irreparable damage, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

