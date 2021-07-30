Partly Cloudy icon
75º

Local News

House fire sparks explosion at Brevard County home

Cause of blaze on Blue Ridge Avenue near Cocoa under investigation

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Cocoa, House Fire
House fire sparks explosion at Brevard County home
House fire sparks explosion at Brevard County home

COCOA, Fla. – A fire at a vacant Brevard County house sparked an explosion in the garage, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Friday on Blue Ridge Avenue near Cocoa, south of the Beachline.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot]

Brevard fire officials said crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the house. It’s not known what caused an explosion in the garage.

The fire was brought under control about 30 minutes later, officials said.

The house sustained irreparable damage, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email