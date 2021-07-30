Man arrested after woman found partially dismembered, Orange County deputies say

Previous mugshot of Arthur Creese from a 2019 arrest where he was charged with camping on a beach (Image: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday who they believe killed a woman found partially dismembered in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Creese is being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex off East Colonial Drive and Woodbury Road several times this week to calls of a suspicious man, including one instance where the man was choking a woman Tuesday as he was saying, “I’m going to get the devil out of you,” according to an affidavit.

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | $100 payments to newly vaccinated not likely in Fla. | Restaurants close after employees contract COVID-19]

Ad

Following that incident, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 1700 block of Woodbury Road Thursday morning to calls of a man yelling in the parking lot and “harassing various residents,” according to an affidavit. Deputies said callers identified this man, Creese, as the same one from Tuesday.

Deputies learned the man was coming and going from one of the apartments and attempted to contact him but could not. According to the affidavit, the man was not a listed resident in the apartment, but the leasing office confirmed with the sheriff’s office he was living there.

Later on Thursday, deputies responded again to the area in reference to a naked man yelling in the parking lot, looking into vehicles in the area. The sheriff’s office said this was Creese and believed he was “possibly under the influence of unknown drugs, or suffering from a mental illness episode.”

After they were able to detain Creese and transport him to the hospital, deputies said they went back to the apartment to get in touch with the person on the lease, identified as 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel.

Ad

According to a report, the leasing office provided entrance to the deputies after they saw blood on the outside of the apartment door. Once the deputies got inside, they said they saw blood in the living room and a sheet covering the woman’s body “that had been partially dismembered.”

Deputies made contact with the woman’s neighbors above and below her apartment who said they heard a woman screaming Wednesday night but did not call 911, according to the affidavit.

Creese faces a first-degree murder charge.