Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

No illnesses linked to recall, officials say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Pets, Dog, Recall, Recalls, Recall Alert
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several brands of dog food sold nationwide are being recalled over fears they could contain high levels of mold.

Pet food maker Sunshine Mills issued the recall voluntarily. The products in question were sold nationwide under a variety of names, including Evolve, Nuture Farms, Wild Harvest and Triumph.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot]

Company officials say all of the recalled dog food contains de-boned chicken and rice with a best-by date of Feb. 11, 2022.

Sunshine Mills says no illnesses have been linked to the recalled food.

Customers who have any of the recalled items can return the food for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email