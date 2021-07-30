Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several brands of dog food sold nationwide are being recalled over fears they could contain high levels of mold.

Pet food maker Sunshine Mills issued the recall voluntarily. The products in question were sold nationwide under a variety of names, including Evolve, Nuture Farms, Wild Harvest and Triumph.

Company officials say all of the recalled dog food contains de-boned chicken and rice with a best-by date of Feb. 11, 2022.

Sunshine Mills says no illnesses have been linked to the recalled food.

Customers who have any of the recalled items can return the food for a full refund.