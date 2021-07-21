Muffins sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled due to potential listeria risk

Give and Go Prepared Foods issued a voluntary nationwide recall of some of its muffin products this week due to potential listeria contamination.

The company distributes its baked goods to nationwide retailers including Sam’s Club, Walmart and 7-Eleven convenience stores.

According to the news release, the company issued a voluntary recall after its environmental monitoring program derected the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria is a species of bacteria that can be found in moist environments including soil and water and can survive refrigeration and other food preservation measures, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the USDA. It can be especially serious for vulnerable populations including young children and the elderly.

Give and Go Prepared Foods has not received any reports of illness related to the issue.

The recall includes 26 products in total that include individually wrapped muffins as well as packs of two, three or a dozen baked goods. The full list of muffins involved in the recall can be found here.

Customers who have these products should dispose of them immediately and can verify the product by checking the lot code on the package.

Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.