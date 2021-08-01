Oviedo Mall to hold school supply scavenger hunt in back-to-school event

OVIEDO, Fla. – Kids will have the chance to collect school supplies in a scavenger hunt at the Oviedo Mall on Saturday.
The “Back 2 School Bash” event kicks off Saturday, Aug. 7, starting at 11 a.m.
The event is for children under 12, according to the mall event.
In order to participate, each child must be registered beforehand as supplies are limited.
Tickets per child is $2 and will go toward Rainbow Elementary School, according to event organizers. Click here to register.