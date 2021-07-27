Seminole County custodians prepare to keep schools clean, sanitized ahead of new school year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Public Schools held training sessions on Tuesday to teach and review campus cleaning protocols for the upcoming school year.

Custodians from across the district gathered at Highlands Elementary School where instructors went over the tools that are being used to keep schools clean and students healthy.

“It is absolutely important that we are keeping our schools disinfected and clean for students and staff,” Director of Facility Services Kim Dove said. “That’s why we’re making sure (custodians) understand what their role is and how they can play a role in keeping the schools clean and safe.”

During Tuesday’s training, the district reviewed equipment and talked about lessons learned after a complete school year under the pandemic.

“We’ve learned we need to make sure that we’re doing a really good job cleaning before we apply the disinfectant,” Dove said. “We also learned that we don’t need to come in 20 times a day to disinfect.”

In addition to a structured cleaning scheduled, SCPS is using a layered approach in each school.

“We also installed UV lights in all of the air handlers in our cafeterias. We have purchased air scrubbers and we’re using high-efficiency air filters,” Dove said.

The training came as COVID-19 cases have been surging among unvaccinated individuals. With classes beginning Aug. 10, the district said reducing the risk of any virus spreading in classrooms and throughout schools remains a top priority.

“We’re going to make sure the schools are ready to go. Clean, safe and disinfected,” Dove said.