11-year-old boy accidentally shot while handling gun with other child

COCOA, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot by another child when they were handling a gun on Sunday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when they arrived at a residence in Cocoa, they found the 11-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies determined that this was an accidental shooting that happened when the two children found the gun at the residence. The firearm went off and injured one of the children while they were handling it, said authorities.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.