Convicted killer Markeith Loyd to represent himself at trial for death of Lt. Debra Clayton

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Convicted killer Markeith Loyd will now act as his own attorney in his upcoming trial for the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

A judge granted Loyd’s handwritten motion on Monday, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts website. It is not clear exactly when the motion was filed but the postmark on the document shows a date of July 27, 2021.

[TRENDING: Fla. sets COVID hospitalization record | Fans pack Fla. stadium for concert | 2 shot while sleeping in Holly Hill]

Ad

In the motion, Loyd cites section 1 of the 14th Amendment, ”Nor shall any state deprive any person of the life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny any person within it’s (sic) jurisdiction the equal protection of the law,” as well as the 6th amendment, ”expressing the peoples (sic) right of self representation (sic).

The judge also ordered that attorneys Teodoro Marrero and Terrance Lenamon remain on as standby counsel to Loyd.

As of this writing, Loyd’s trial for the shooting death of Clayton is set for Oct. 8.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing the Orlando police officer outside of a Walmart in 2016. The shooting occurred while Loyd was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, outside her home.

Ad

[RELATED: Timeline: How the hunt for Markeith Loyd unfolded]

If convicted of killing Clayton, Loyd could face the death penalty.

Loyd was convicted of killing Dixon in Oct. 2019. He’s also already serving a life sentence for that conviction.